The US has warned the British government it "would be madness" to use Huawei technology in the UK's 5G network.

A US delegation presented the UK with new evidence claiming to show security risks posed by using the Chinese firm.

[...]Senior US officials handed over a dossier of technical information which sources claim challenged British intelligence's own technical assessment that it would be possible to use Huawei in the 5G infrastructure without risks to national security.

[...]The move is being seen as the latest round in an intense lobbying effort by the Trump administration as the UK government prepares to makes its decision on the 5G network.

Last year, the US banned companies from selling components and technology to Huawei and 68 related companies, citing national security concerns.