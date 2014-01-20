BBC:
The US has warned the British government it "would be madness" to use Huawei technology in the UK's 5G network.
A US delegation presented the UK with new evidence claiming to show security risks posed by using the Chinese firm.
[...]Senior US officials handed over a dossier of technical information which sources claim challenged British intelligence's own technical assessment that it would be possible to use Huawei in the 5G infrastructure without risks to national security.
[...]The move is being seen as the latest round in an intense lobbying effort by the Trump administration as the UK government prepares to makes its decision on the 5G network.
Last year, the US banned companies from selling components and technology to Huawei and 68 related companies, citing national security concerns.
Is the security concern real, or is it all about the Benjamins?
(Score: 3, Informative) by c0lo on Wednesday January 15, @06:10AM (2 children)
Invalid verb mood detected.
The existence of pathological level of madness in UK is already a certified reality, nothing subjunctive about it.
Proof? Brexit. (large grin)
(Score: 2) by arslan on Wednesday January 15, @06:23AM (1 child)
Sussexit?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday January 15, @07:22AM
Nah, that's actually quite a sane proposition.
Slackers they may be, but I can't blame them for trying to have all the advantages of royalty with none of its obligations.