Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 17 submissions in the queue.

Low Code And No Code: A Looming Trend In Mobile App Development

posted by Fnord666 on Monday March 30, @12:49AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the it's-been-tried-before dept.
Code

fliptop writes:

Will Low-Code and No-Code merge into a single market segment for both enterprise-class and user-friendly developers?

Today's businesses are implementing enriching their operations with capabilities little by little on a variety of different products. But the trend is clear before you know it, the distinction between tools that are powerful enough for professional development teams and to be simple enough for citizen developers.

[...] Before heading, let's identify the distinct functions of low code and no code in app development, by bifurcating them.

[...] Low Code: Low code is a development move that automates time-consuming manual processes, without manual coding, using a visual IDE environment, which is automation that connects to backends, and application management system.

No code: In the same way as low-code platforms, no code platform uses a visual application system that allows users to create applications without coding. Usually this includes drag and drop functions. An example of this is Salesforce CRM, which enables people with coding skills to code, and those who don't have those skills can build simple apps without using the system.

[...] Artificial intelligence (AI) is soon to be the most disruptive. Some providers are already integrating AI into their Low-Code / No-Code platforms for various purposes. For example, AI can help address the most complex challenges of integrating with semi-structured and unstructured data sources.

[...] Not only do several IT people fear their jobs, but the Low-Code / No-Code also threatens their credibility.

Originally spotted on The Eponymous Pickle.

Original Submission


«  More Than 4,000 Android Apps Silently Access Your Installed Software
Low Code And No Code: A Looming Trend In Mobile App Development | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday March 30, @01:25AM

    by JoeMerchant (3937) on Monday March 30, @01:25AM (#977076)

    If all you need to code is that which has been coded before, no code options are possible and very much the way to go.

    If you are developing new or original thoughts - no code solutions won't exist, and low code solutions are unlikely (unless your original thoughts are very simple...)

    Different tool for different use cases. Generally, when I start coding something it's because nothing available does what I want the way I want it done.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 30, @01:41AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 30, @01:41AM (#977082)

    It's just marketing drivel.

    Folks have been blathering on about this for decades [wikipedia.org]:

    Though not given a specific name until June 9, 2014,[2] by the industry analyst Forrester Research [wikipedia.org], the low-code development platform market traces back to 2011.[3]

    LCDPs trace their roots back to fourth-generation programming language [wikipedia.org] and rapid application development [wikipedia.org] tools of the 1990s and early 2000s. Similar to these predecessor development environments, LCDPs are based on the principles of model-driven design, automatic code generation, and visual programming.[4] The concept of end-user development [wikipedia.org] also existed previously, although LCDPs brought some new ways of approaching this development.

(1)