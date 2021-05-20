from the so-business-as-usual? dept.
Nearly Half of Twitter Accounts Pushing to Reopen America May be Bots
There has been a huge upswell of Twitter bot activity since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, amplifying medical disinformation and the push to reopen America.
In a new study, the researchers have found that bots may account for between 45 and 60% of Twitter accounts discussing Covid-19. Many of those accounts were created in February and have since been spreading and amplifying misinformation, including false medical advice, conspiracy theories about the origin of the virus, and pushes to end stay-at-home orders and reopen America.
They follow well-worn patterns of coordinated influence campaigns, and their strategy is already working: since the beginning of the crisis, the researchers have observed a greater polarisation in Twitter discourse around the topic.
[...] Unfortunately, there are no easy solutions to this problem. Banning or removing accounts won't work, as more can be spun up for every one that is deleted. Banning accounts that spread inaccurate facts also won't solve anything. "A lot of disinformation is done through innuendo or done through illogical statements, and those are hard to discover," she says.
Carley says researchers, corporations, and the government need to coordinate better to come up with effective policies and practices for tamping this down. "I think we need some kind of general oversight group," she says. "Because no one group can do it alone."
[Source]: Misinformation and Disinformation Regarding Coronavirus in Social Media
Nearly half of the Twitter accounts spreading messages on the social media platform about the coronavirus pandemic are likely bots, researchers at Carnegie Mellon University said Wednesday.
Researchers culled through more than 200 million tweets discussing the virus since January and found that about 45% were sent by accounts that behave more like computerized robots than humans.
It is too early to say conclusively which individuals or groups are behind the bot accounts, but researchers said the tweets appeared aimed at sowing division in America.
"We do know that it looks like it's a propaganda machine, and it definitely matches the Russian and Chinese playbooks, but it would take a tremendous amount of resources to substantiate that," said Kathleen Carley, a professor of computer science at Carnegie Mellon University who is conducting a study into bot-generated coronavirus activity on Twitter that has yet to be published.
[..] Reuters reported in March that Russian media have recently deployed a widespread disinformation campaign against the West to worsen the impact of the coronavirus to create panic and distrust.
Efforts to fight back against the spread of false information about COVID-19 come just as the federal government and election security experts keep a watchful eye on the November election.
American intelligence agencies concluded that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election. Experts believe Russian actors will try to influence the 2020 vote as well, including by using social media to amplify their messages.
(Score: 2, Disagree) by Captival on Friday May 22, @07:15AM (2 children)
Trump, Brexit, the concept of Freedom... every time there's something leftists don't like, it must be Russian bots manipulating things. It couldn't possibly be that your position is unpopular.
(Score: 2) by zocalo on Friday May 22, @08:05AM (1 child)
The second is more subtle; polarize opinions so much that there can be no middle ground, as this provides a crack into which you can insert a lever at a later date. It's a well known strategy that dates back some time - "divide and conquer", perhaps you've heard of it? Historically, there was a lot more "crossing of the aisle" for many votes in both the US and UK political systems. Today, it's party lines pretty much every single time, and both sides are deeply distrustful of more centrist candidates. Some of that is absolutely down to just normal political shifting sands; Blair and Cameron were both fairly moderate, Corbyn and May/Johnson much further to the left and right respectively, but that too only gives the bot herders more fodder to divide, and maybe even conquer.
UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday May 22, @08:24AM
Those bots are right and popularity surely beat reality.
Go open yourself to covid, nothing can go wrong [soylentnews.org]. Just do everyone else a favor and announce them what you did from a distance, it will make you very popular.
(Score: 2) by fido_dogstoyevsky on Friday May 22, @07:32AM (1 child)
That if twitter gets shut down very little of value will be lost.
Disclaimer: I just ignore it completely and get on with my life, so I really don't care one way or the other.
It's NOT a conspiracy... it's a plot.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday May 22, @08:18AM
Easy to ignore while it's up. Attempting to shut it down would not be ignored
REDЯUM
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Friday May 22, @08:52AM
FTFY
tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.