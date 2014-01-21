from the I-see-what-you-did-there dept.
Intel Rocket Lake Desktop CPUs Will Launch in March, Gigabyte Confirms - ExtremeTech:
Gigabyte has confirmed that Intel will launch its Rocket Lake CPU refresh in March, as part of an announcement touting its own PCIe 4.0 support. Gigabyte announced today that if you own a Z490 motherboard, you'll be getting a UEFI update to support Rocket Lake CPUs with full PCIe 4.0 support.
The rest of the PR goes into detail on how Gigabyte engineered their motherboards to handle the higher heat output of PCIe 4.0, and the fact that addressable BAR support is coming to the company's motherboards as well. Addressable BAR is the same feature AMD debuted as Smart Access Memory earlier this year.
The March 2021 date confirms what we've heard previously — late March is more likely than early March. It's going to be genuinely interesting to see how Cypress Cove performs against AMD's Zen 3. Generally speaking, based on leaked benchmarks and early data, we're looking at impressive gains for Intel in single-thread performance. Multi-thread performance estimates for the Core i9-11900K have varied. In some cases, the 11900K is almost a match for the 10-core Core i9-10900K. In a few leaked results, it's actually been faster on eight cores than Comet Lake was on 10.
Are any of my fellow Soylentils doing PC builds right now, and if so what are you building? Let us know in the comments!
takyon writes: Intel announced more details about Rocket Lake at CES 2021. While dropping the top core count from 10 to 8, Intel estimates a 19% IPC increase for Rocket Lake-S. It also adds AVX-512 and "Deep Learning Boost" support. The integrated graphics should be about 50% faster, and can be used for stream encoding while discrete graphics is being used for gaming. AV1 video decode is supported. New Z590, B560, and H510 motherboards will support both Rocket Lake and Comet Lake. Intel's comparison of the 8-core i9-11900K to AMD's 12-core Ryzen 9 5900X shows the former performing 2-8% faster at several games at 1080p.
Also at Tom's Hardware and Wccftech.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday January 14, @05:15PM (1 child)
Hi hopped on the AMD Ryzen 5 3600 bandwagon when it was still being sold for $179.99 on Newegg. Now it's $20 more expensive and is supposedly on sale at that price point as well.
Right now, I'm waiting for my ASUS Motherboard to be repaired and returned to me. At first I thought the GPU was shot, so I swapped it to an old one. Then, I decided to try and swap it to a different GPU and MB wouldn't boot. Kept showing VGA light on, no matter what I did.
Case: Fractal Design, ATX Mid Tower, pretty solid case.
PSU: Seasonic 750W 80+ Platinum
Case Fans: Fractal Design Fans, Quiet, not flashy, but look good.
Motherboard: ASUS TUF Gaming x570 Wifi Plus
CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600
RAM: G-Skill 2x16GB 3600Mhz
NVMe SSD: Silicon Power 1TB, Max Read up to 2200 Mbps, Max Write up to 1600 Mbps, MTBF 2,000,000 hours.
GPU: (Got a GTX 1650 as a stop-gap between now and whenever I can get a new AMD GPU. Noticed their Geforce Experience wanted me to sign-in to use it. Said screw that and stole my old RX480 back from my wife's computer. Then it appeared to die, but didn't actually. Was Motherboard problems. So, now the whole computer is on the floor and the RX480 is back in the Wife's computer, because it's still functional. Am making due with an old Quad-Core (I believe an AMD Phenom x2 640) computer with 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and that GTX1650. Was using a Radeon HD 6670 https://www.newegg.com/sapphire-radeon-hd-6670-100326ul/p/N82E16814102950 [newegg.com], but swapped it for the GTX to see, if it would help the game I was playing. Then installed NZXT CAM to see what my problem actually was. The main slowdown for me was likely the CPU, not the GPU as I'm hitting 100% CPU load, with only 25% GPU load. Game I was testing is Avorion.)
OS: Windows 10 Professional
https://www.newegg.com/black-fractal-design-focus-g-atx-mid-tower/p/N82E16811352069 [newegg.com]
https://www.newegg.com/seasonic-focus-plus-750-platinum-ssr-750px-750w/p/N82E16817151191 [newegg.com]
https://www.newegg.com/fractal-design-fd-fan-ssr3-140-wt-case-fan/p/N82E16835352016 [newegg.com]
https://www.newegg.com/asus-tuf-gaming-x570-plus/p/N82E16813119197 [newegg.com]
https://www.newegg.com/amd-ryzen-5-3600/p/N82E16819113569 [newegg.com]
https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-32gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820232867 [newegg.com]
https://www.newegg.com/silicon-power-p34a60-1tb/p/N82E16820301428 [newegg.com]
https://www.newegg.com/gigabyte-geforce-gtx-1650-gv-n1650oc-4gd/p/N82E16814932150 [newegg.com] (Was $159.99 when I got it. Now it's $400+.)
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday January 14, @05:37PM
My reasoning was that I could hopefully upgrade to a 5XXX CPU sometime in 2021 and upgrade my wife's 1700 to the 3600, since the 3600 is slightly better overall. Also, wanted to upgrade to 5XXX or 6XXX GPU, but there's not been a good time for me to get one. Mostly due to Bitcoin Miners and/or Scalpers and/or high gamer demand.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 2) by zoward on Thursday January 14, @05:26PM (6 children)
Oh, I'm definitelty in the maket to build a new desktop PC using the Ryzen 5xxx series processor and motherboard. Can someone let me know when I'll be able to buy one without paying scalper's prices on eBay?
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday January 14, @05:28PM
Sometime next year, if Bitcoin takes another nosedive.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday January 14, @05:34PM (3 children)
At this point, I'd build something you could upgrade to the 5XXX series later. Actually, at this point, I'd try to hang on to my old junk as long as possible. At least until prices have started to swing back in the consumer's favor.
5XXX CPUs, 5XXX GPUs, and 6XXX GPUs, can't be had except via scalper prices. Even decent GPUs have skyrocketed in price since I built my machine last August. The GTX1650 GPU I bought at $159.99 is now going for over $440 via a 3rd party, apparently due to Newegg being out of stock.
Now is not the time to buy. Now is the time use duct tape to make it hold together, until you can get reasonably priced parts to build a new machine.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 2) by zoward on Thursday January 14, @05:45PM
That pretty much describes my 6th gen i3 desktop at this point. Duct tape, bailing wire, Devuan.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 14, @07:18PM (1 child)
Consider just getting a high end Westmere/Phenom II or other early generation cpu/motherboard. As long as you're running dual/triple channel memory and a modern high end GPU, most of them work pretty well for the majority of games, and the few games that have 'missing instruction' bullshit, you can usually run with Intel's cpu instruction emulator, and maybe an overclock if you have a well binned chip.
As an added bonus you will have fewer serial numbers for your favorite operating system manufacturer, steam, or your gaming company to steal from you, and make it harder for them to spy on you and exploit your system. Many modern multiplayer games even have RAT capabilities built in so they can view your screen remotely. (Notably anything from what used to be Cryptic/Arcgames.)
It's a Brave New World comrade. One that would quickly end any of the old Science Fiction Dystopian stories we read, because much like 1984, they knew what you were doing all along.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday January 14, @11:14PM
I'm currently running a Phenom/Athlon II x4 640 (I think, something very close to it anyway.) and I'm running into CPU performance issues. Avorion is making my CPU hit that 100% wall and just keep going. I tried tweaking a few things in the BIOS and it seems to have helped slightly, but I'm likely just reducing the life of the CPU at this point. Looking at better FM2+ socket CPUs, there's a negligible difference in performance according to userbenchmark.com. So, I was like, how cheap could I get a used AM3 MB+CPU+RAM and I'm thinking, yeah, that's dumb. Especially since this thing isn't my main computer and apparently my fixed ASUS motherboard should be arriving today.
Still, a Phenom II or even better yet, a FX6300/8300 would definitely get someone by for a few more years.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 14, @06:21PM
My Micro Center is showing 25+ 5600X, all the others sold out.
Rocket Lake could alleviate the pressure by April.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 14, @05:27PM (1 child)
a MB with dual nics and integrated CPU for my next build, but I've not seen anything like that out there recently. Anybody know a vendor selling new boards like that? I don't need a lot of horsepower, but I don't want to have to run a managed switch to get layer 2 separation.
Thanks!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 14, @10:45PM
i'd say cloud router from mikrotik.
They have some, with fiber sockets and stuff.
I mean, if you want fiber instead of ethernet at home and somewhat more integrated experience then DIY pf or whatever firewall box.
If its not acceptable, id say any random motherboard with 8 gb ram and two pcie slots can be made into what you want.
Usually people buy cheap, passive cooled crap like these:
https://yandex.ru/images/touch/search?text=alibaba%20x86%20dual%20nic&redircnt=1610664155.1 [yandex.ru]
but majority of those are intel, and nics are also intel.
Id say stay the fuck away from intel.
Unless this is non opsec critical device to be used for stuff noone cares about, then sure why not.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by fakefuck39 on Thursday January 14, @05:38PM
I wonder why more applications don't use both graphics cards - the discrete GPU for the actual graphics, and the integrated one for some kind of vector computation. Nvidia has that Physx thing, and dx12 supports using two different brand cards at the same time. But I don't see any actual applications using this.
Since I'm not a gamer, here's a good example: business meetings. I'm on a conference call with 20 people, seeing 20 streams, sending my own. There's compression, decompression, noise reduction for audio, etc. I'm also running a computationally intensive script in the background and drawing up a visio with high-res graphics files. It's all using the same GPU and CPU, the integrated graphics card is idle. Why isn't "the computer" offloading some of that work onto the crappy intel card in my laptop, resulting in faster less jittery experience for my visio usage? I'm sure that underpowered GPU can handle at least encoding and decoding the video in my webex meeting, and because this is not exactly a memory-bandwidth restricted process, there shouldn't be a bandwidth bottleneck between the two cards.
I think the reason this isn't done, is the way dx12 has it set up, it's still up to the application to handle this. What we need is kind of like the thread model in Solaris - you get a bunch of user threads, and they're mapped to real threads by the OS. We do it for CPU, I don't see why not for GPU. If it's left up to each application, it's probably not happening.