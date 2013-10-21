[2021-10-13 20:46:32 UTC; Update: Corrected story link.--martyb]
I feel sorry for the accused.
Bomb scare that led to emergency landing at LaGuardia Airport was just passenger adjusting camera: sources:
The “security incident” that forced a New-York bound flight to make an emergency landing at LaGuardia Airport on Saturday turned out to be a misunderstanding — after an airline passenger mistook another traveler’s camera for a bomb, sources said Sunday.
American Airlines Flight 4817 from Indianapolis — operated by Republic Airways — made an emergency landing at LaGuardia just after 3 p.m., and authorities took a suspicious passenger into custody for several hours.
It turns out the would-be “bomber” was just a vintage camera aficionado and the woman who reported him made a mistake, sources said.
Why in the world was the passenger in custody for “several hours”? They didn’t do anything wrong.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Wednesday October 13, @08:22PM (4 children)
I'm wondering why they needed several hours to distinguish a camera from a bomb. I would have guessed that this should be possible in much shorter time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 13, @08:36PM (1 child)
Security theatre. They have to do the whole show to justify their jobs, because that is what their job actually is.
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Wednesday October 13, @08:56PM
Except in this case all they're showing their own incompetence. There's only two options:
1) it's not a bomb, and everyone involved should have been able to determine that it was a false alarm within moments of getting a look at it.
2) it is a bomb, meaning the huge amount of security theater before boarding was completely worthless.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday October 13, @08:51PM
Call the bomb squad, wait, find out it's a camera, some standard cavity searching, use ancient camera to take some selfies, since it's not digital developing the pictures takes time.
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Wednesday October 13, @08:52PM
Yeah. In fact, I don't see why they should have even landed the plane.
If they really don't want to confront a potentially dangerous passenger, call them up front to deal with some made-up problem with their booking or something, and while they're in conversation with their bag out of sight (sorry sir, no bags are allowed in the hostess area), have someone take a quick peak.
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Wednesday October 13, @08:22PM (1 child)
Why does the link to TFA link to S/N, but then goes to 404 error?
(Score: 2) by martyb on Wednesday October 13, @08:53PM
There was an extra space at the start of the story link. The fix should appears shortly.
Or could I claim "Pics or it didn't happen"?
;(
(Score: 2) by weilawei on Wednesday October 13, @08:26PM (2 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 13, @08:29PM (1 child)
The worst effect of that (certainly intentional) is that once a case is plead out guilty, there's no trial by a jury of peers to establish the truth of the matter. If the prosecution can exert enough coercive pressure, typically by overcharging, then defendants qre essentially making forced "confessions" under duress.
Our whole society loses by not establishing the truth properly. There's no way 98% of all arrested are guilty--we've seen enough innocent people on death row to know that.
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Wednesday October 13, @08:46PM
Even better - when most victims of such policies are coerced into admitting guilt, it makes the statistics for the effectiveness of just about any policy look really good:
"98% of suspicious individuals identified by our anal crime probes were found guilty"
Makes your anal probing policy sound really effective and worthy of greater funding and less oversight, when in reality all you're showing is that your legal system is really good at getting confessions out of anyone who enters.
And since most of the populace (and their representatives) are too ignorant and/or perversely motivated to recognize the flaw, such things can readily grow ever more invasive.
We didn't get to be the most-incarcerated nation on Earth by accident.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 13, @08:31PM
BioHazards, as someone else's really bad farts are taken for a terrorist attack.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Wednesday October 13, @08:33PM
Someone, please make a movie that prominently features a "bomb" that looks like the latest Apple iPhone.
Then we will sit back grab some popcorn, and watch as many more idiots cause chaos.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 13, @08:37PM
Turning into the Home of the Afraid.
Five years after the 9/11 attack, I was on an airplane and the passengers were afraid when a woman's computer mouse case slid down the aisle during takeoff.
The more we are afraid, the better the chance the government has of "keeping us safe".
So sad.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Wednesday October 13, @08:49PM
Remember a few years ago when a light bright thing in Boston caused a panic? Oh yeah, here it is. [wikipedia.org]
The average idiot is an idiot, and "see something say something" is designed to capture information on innocent people who don't conform to the "saw something" dipshit's worldview.
