Tesla Exceeded Revenue Estimates in Q4 2021 by More than $1 Billion

posted by martyb on Thursday January 27, @03:37PM
According to Tesla's shareholder deck for Q4, which was released on Wednesday, not only was the company profitable, but it exceeded analyst estimates for revenue by over a billion dollars. Not bad when you're over a billion bucks ahead of the game, right?

[...] In the production department, things were similarly rosy. The company reported that it increased overall production of all its vehicles combined by 70% versus Q4 of 2020. Of course, that's not super surprising given what 2020 was like. Interestingly, Model S and Model X production was down 19% year over year, while the Model 3 and Model Y were up by 79%, which shows the brand's continued commitment to its more affordable models.

[...] Tesla also continued to expand its Supercharger network to a total of 3,476 stations with 31,498 plugs. That's a bump of 36% in stations over 2020, which is pretty respectable, especially considering supply chain issues and their effect on everything construction-related.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 27, @03:54PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 27, @03:54PM (#1216176)

    https://www.cnbc.com/2021/10/26/teslas-china-sales-have-grown-to-nearly-half-the-sales-in-the-us.html [cnbc.com]

    Bullet points on this article:

    Elon Musk’s electric car company reported sales of $3.11 billion in China in the third quarter, or 48.5% of the $6.41 billion U.S. sales during that time, according to a filing Monday.
            China’s share in Tesla’s overall sales rose to 22.6% in the third quarter, up from just under 20% a year ago.
            Tesla shares hit a record high — and a $1 trillion market cap — in New York trading Monday after rental company Hertz announced it would buy 100,000 Tesla cars by the end of next year.

    • (Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday January 27, @04:31PM

      by JoeMerchant (3937) on Thursday January 27, @04:31PM (#1216182)

      And the stock price continues to sink past levels last seen in October 2021.

