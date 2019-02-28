Stories
US Navy Wants to Get Crashed Stealth Fighter Back -- Before China Can

posted by janrinok on Thursday January 27, @11:52PM
from the if-they-can't-find-it,-was-it-too-stealthy? dept.
upstart writes:

The F-35C, a single-engine stealth fighter and the newest jet in the US Navy fleet, crash-landed on the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during routine operations on Monday, the Navy said.

The $100 million warplane impacted the flight deck of the 100,000-ton aircraft carrier and then fell into the sea as its pilot ejected, Navy officials said. The pilot and six sailors aboard the Vinson were injured.

While damage to the Vinson was only superficial, and it and the carrier's air wing have resumed normal operations, the Navy faces the daunting task of attempting to pull the F-35 off the ocean floor in some of the most contested waters on the planet.

The Navy is giving scant details on its recovery plans for the F-35C, the first of which only became operational in 2019.

Original Submission


  • (Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 28, @12:03AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 28, @12:03AM (#1216333)

    China already has the specs, because Israel sold those specs to them!

  • (Score: 5, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Friday January 28, @12:13AM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Friday January 28, @12:13AM (#1216334) Homepage Journal

    The Chinese won't be able to find it.

    We really ought to give this F-35 boondoggle to the Chinese. It would set them back a decade or more, and eat up tons of resources with little return.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 28, @12:23AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 28, @12:23AM (#1216335)

    on the crash too. Must be real easy to hack these things

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 28, @12:27AM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 28, @12:27AM (#1216336)

    The fact that the incident is being reported in the news is highly suspect.
    Why would you want to report to the world you have a valuable unrecovered military asset in International waters?

    Sounds like a fishy Hollywood movie.
    I call Californication on this one.

    • (Score: 2) by MostCynical on Friday January 28, @12:44AM

      by MostCynical (2589) on Friday January 28, @12:44AM (#1216338) Journal

      They either know it is too badly damaged to be worth anything (either because of the crash, or because it has some failsafes) so they want China to spend time and money retrieving something that is worthless.

      OR.. they have booby-trapped it, so China will waste time and money AND get a .. surprise.. if they succeed in retrieving it.

      "I guess once you start doubting, there's no end to it." -Batou, Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex

    • (Score: 1) by khallow on Friday January 28, @12:46AM

      by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Friday January 28, @12:46AM (#1216339) Journal

      Why would you want to report to the world you have a valuable unrecovered military asset in International waters?

      Keep in mind it's not CNN's valuable, unrecovered military asset. They're probably just playing up the recovery angle to get more eyeballs.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 28, @12:55AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 28, @12:55AM (#1216341)

      Why would you want to report to the world you have a valuable unrecovered military asset in International waters?

      Pelosi gave the story to CNN because she and CNN both hate America, and both hate the military.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 28, @01:01AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 28, @01:01AM (#1216344)

    Asked whether the US could just destroy the wreckage with a torpedo or an explosive charge, analysts said that was unlikely.

    "My question is whether you truly leave behind nothing of potentially consequential intelligence bonanza amongst the scattered smithereens on the seabed -- which any interested party with the capability may still retrieve after all?" Koh said.

    It's the only way to be sure.

