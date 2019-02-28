from the if-they-can't-find-it,-was-it-too-stealthy? dept.
US Navy wants to get crashed stealth fighter back -- before China can:
The F-35C, a single-engine stealth fighter and the newest jet in the US Navy fleet, crash-landed on the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during routine operations on Monday, the Navy said.
The $100 million warplane impacted the flight deck of the 100,000-ton aircraft carrier and then fell into the sea as its pilot ejected, Navy officials said. The pilot and six sailors aboard the Vinson were injured.
While damage to the Vinson was only superficial, and it and the carrier's air wing have resumed normal operations, the Navy faces the daunting task of attempting to pull the F-35 off the ocean floor in some of the most contested waters on the planet.
The Navy is giving scant details on its recovery plans for the F-35C, the first of which only became operational in 2019.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 28, @12:03AM
China already has the specs, because Israel sold those specs to them!
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Friday January 28, @12:13AM
The Chinese won't be able to find it.
We really ought to give this F-35 boondoggle to the Chinese. It would set them back a decade or more, and eat up tons of resources with little return.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 28, @12:23AM
on the crash too. Must be real easy to hack these things
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 28, @12:27AM (3 children)
The fact that the incident is being reported in the news is highly suspect.
Why would you want to report to the world you have a valuable unrecovered military asset in International waters?
Sounds like a fishy Hollywood movie.
I call Californication on this one.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Friday January 28, @12:44AM
They either know it is too badly damaged to be worth anything (either because of the crash, or because it has some failsafes) so they want China to spend time and money retrieving something that is worthless.
OR.. they have booby-trapped it, so China will waste time and money AND get a .. surprise.. if they succeed in retrieving it.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday January 28, @12:46AM
Keep in mind it's not CNN's valuable, unrecovered military asset. They're probably just playing up the recovery angle to get more eyeballs.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 28, @12:55AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 28, @01:01AM
It's the only way to be sure.