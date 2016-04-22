Stories
Ask Soylent: What Software Do You Still Use On a Daily Basis?

posted by janrinok on Sunday April 17, @09:04PM
from the other-than-Wordstar-and-PacMan dept.
zafiro17 writes:

It's 2022 and most of us are glued to one internet device or another for 23 hours of the day. So where does your attention go? Software, for this discussion, can mean: apps installed on your laptop/desktop, operating systems, desktop environments/windowing applications, web software/software as a service, apps on a smartphone, etc. - broadly defined.

Use this as an opportunity to spread some love for software that you find helpful, useful, efficient, or rewarding.

Keep the conversation going.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 17, @09:11PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 17, @09:11PM (#1237765)

    Best software eva.

    Hehe, I said "soft," hehe.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 17, @09:13PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 17, @09:13PM (#1237766)

    On an organic computer.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 17, @09:20PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 17, @09:20PM (#1237768)

    master race

