Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Test Bike Generators in Paris, Rotterdam, and Barcelona

posted by hubie on Sunday December 10, @09:32AM   Printer-friendly
Hardware

canopic jug writes:

Low-tech Magazine has built a bicycle generator for a public exhibition on energy at the Pavillon d'Arsenal in Paris, France. Their two other bike generators can be seen and experimented with in Rotterdam, Netherlands and Barcelona, Spain.

In October, we built a third energy bicycle during a workshop at the House of the Future in Rotterdam. This bicycle generator is now used as an energy source in the community center. The House of the Future is open to the public, for details see their website and instagram.

In a future article, we will cover the construction process and technical details of these two new muscular power plants. These machines are based on spinning bikes and are more powerful than the first bike generator we built.

With electricity prices continually hitting new record highs, maybe the market is the EU?

[The Toaster Challenge can help put this energy-generation idea into perspective. --hubie]

Original Submission


«  Intel, of All Companies, Knocks AMD's CPU Numbering in Now-Deleted Presentation
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Test Bike Generators in Paris, Rotterdam, and Barcelona | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.