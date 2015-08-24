From: DOE Attestation Subject: [ACTION REQUIRED] U.S. Department of Energy Secure Software Development Attestation Submission Request

OMB Control No. 1670-0052 Expires: 03/31/2027

Hello Haxx

** The following communication contains important DOE Secure Software Development Attestation Submission instructions. Please read this communication in its entirety. **

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has identified your company's software as affected by this request. The list of impacted software products and versions can be found below.

DOE Request:

In support of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) requirement to collect attestations per M-22-18, please complete the U.S. Department of Energy Secure Software Development Attestation Form (DOE Common Form). If you are unable to attest to all secure software development framework (SSDF) practices, please be sure to attach your Plan of Action and Milestones (POA&M). The software listed below has been identified as being associated with your company and requires DOE to collect an attestation for the software.

Product Name Version Number

libcurl 8.3