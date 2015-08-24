https://daniel.haxx.se/blog/2024/08/14/so-the-department-of-energy-emailed-me/
In a perfect example of checkbox security in action:
I received an email today. What follows is a slightly edited version (for brevity).
From: DOE Attestation Subject: [ACTION REQUIRED] U.S. Department of Energy Secure Software Development Attestation Submission Request
OMB Control No. 1670-0052 Expires: 03/31/2027
Hello Haxx
** The following communication contains important DOE Secure Software Development Attestation Submission instructions. Please read this communication in its entirety. **
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has identified your company's software as affected by this request. The list of impacted software products and versions can be found below.
DOE Request:
In support of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) requirement to collect attestations per M-22-18, please complete the U.S. Department of Energy Secure Software Development Attestation Form (DOE Common Form). If you are unable to attest to all secure software development framework (SSDF) practices, please be sure to attach your Plan of Action and Milestones (POA&M). The software listed below has been identified as being associated with your company and requires DOE to collect an attestation for the software.
Product Name Version Number
libcurl 8.3
His reply sorted that out....
Hello Department of Energy,
I cannot find that you are an existing customer of ours, so we cannot fulfill this request.
libcurl is a product we work on. It is open source and licensed under an MIT-like license in which the distribution and use conditions are clearly stated.
If you contact support@wolfssl.com we can remedy this oversight and can then arrange for all the paperwork and attestations you need.
Thanks
,
/ Daniel
Basically I read that to be "pay to be one of our customers and then we can talk."
Have any others in our community had similar requests, and how did you respond?
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Friday August 16, @08:26PM (1 child)
Do a lot more for no reason so the government can also use your free software. Thank you!
(Score: 2) by SomeRandomGeek on Friday August 16, @08:43PM
How long do you think it will take the DOE to figure out that they basically can't function without libCurl, and try asking nicely?
(Score: 5, Interesting) by krishnoid on Friday August 16, @08:30PM (3 children)
Googling for "Software Development Attestation Submission Request" only shows this one email. You'd think a lot of other open source people (and others) would have received something similar.
(Score: 5, Informative) by VLM on Friday August 16, @08:47PM
Its basically this
https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/M-22-18.pdf [whitehouse.gov]
(Score: 2) by darkfeline on Friday August 16, @09:22PM
SSDF is definitely a thing (our large tech company is spending a lot of resources on compliance). However, it really only applies to companies that supply software to the government commercially and not open source. I suspect that FOSS provided by companies who have a (separate) contract with the government get caught in the crossfire since liability is unclear.
Join the SDF Public Access UNIX System today!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @09:27PM
Same guy received a similar letter from NASA four years ago:
https://daniel.haxx.se/blog/2020/12/17/curl-supports-nasa/ [daniel.haxx.se]