21/06/17/1117217 story
posted by martyb on Thursday June 17, @11:19AM [Skip to comment(s)]
Last night (actually, very early this morning) mechanicjay generated and installed new Let's Encrypt certs for our servers.
I made a quick check and everything seems to be in place. The old certs were due to expire right about now, so if you do have any issues, please pop onto IRC (preferred) or reply here and let us know!
Thanks mechanicjay!
Site Upates: New Let's Encrypt Certs Installed on Our Servers Early This Morning | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.