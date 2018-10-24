Stories
posted by martyb on Friday October 18, @03:50PM   Printer-friendly
Sometime last Tuesday, our IRC went offline. If you made any changes prior to that, could you please reverse them?

In the meantime, we have a backup server that you might want to use:

irc.libera.chat/6697 channel: ##soylentnews

This can always be used to contact staff when, as now, our own IRC is having problems. It is thought that the problems might not be internal to our servers and I am told that a ticket has been raised with Linode.

You can always use this IRC channel for general chat at any time.


  • (Score: 4, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Friday October 18, @04:10PM

    by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Friday October 18, @04:10PM (#1377580)

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by drussell on Friday October 18, @04:10PM

    by drussell (2678) on Friday October 18, @04:10PM (#1377581) Journal

    The IRC server software itself is fine, it is just the IPv6 network connection that is going up and down...

    If you connect directly to 72.14.184.41 via IPv4 it works fine.

    Supposedly there is a trouble ticket in with Linode about the connectivity issue, since the problem appears to have started right after they did "maintenance" on the servers used by SoylentNews.

    I think Kolie said yesterday that he has a new, staging server online also at irc.staging.soylentnews.org that should be working, including via IPv6, but I have not tried it myself.

