"Defense Secretary Jim Mattis’ resignation, which shocked Washington’s national security establishment and rattled America’s allies, was sealed in a fateful 18-hour period that saw President Trump resolve to withdraw troops from Syria – alarming Pentagon officials who see America’s role in the region as crucial." foxnews.com/politics/behind-the-scenes-of-the-mattis-bombshell-more-resignations-expected-after-protest-exit
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 31, @05:56PM
Trump simply did what the puppet master Putin told him to do: withdraw your troups from Syria so I can reign supreme over this future new-USSR country and his "leader" Al-Assad, one of my other puppets.