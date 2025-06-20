from the bad-company dept.
Huawei on List of 20 Chinese Companies That Pentagon Says Are Controlled by People’s Liberation Army:
The Pentagon put Huawei Technologies and Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology on a list of 20 companies it says are owned or controlled by China's military, opening them up to potential additional U.S. sanctions.
In letters to lawmakers dated June 24, the Pentagon said it was providing a list of "Communist Chinese military companies operating in the United States." The list was first requested in the fiscal 1999 defense policy law.
This list includes "entities owned by, controlled by, or affiliated with China's government, military, or defense industry," Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement.
[...] The companies on the list are:
Aviation Industry Corporation of China
China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation
China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation
China Electronics Technology Group Corporation
China South Industries Group Corporation
China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation
China State Shipbuilding Corporation
China North Industries Group Corporation
Huawei Technologies Co.
Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co.
Inspur Group; Aero Engine Corporation of China
China Railway Construction Corporation
CRRC Corp.; Panda Electronics Group
Dawning Information Industry Co.
China Mobile Communications Group
China General Nuclear Power Corp.
China National Nuclear Power Corp.
China Telecommunications Corp.
Given how inter-connected the world is, how practical would it be to avoid all such Chinese companies?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday June 25, @07:03PM (1 child)
We can make an argument that _EVERYTHING_AND_EVERYBODY_ in China is "controlled by" the PLA.
Look right here, in the US. Neither you nor I have constant hand-on control applied to us, each and every day. But, we are "controlled" by the NSA, CIA, FBI, etc. Do you pay your taxes? Sales tax? Yes, even on the internet now, because gubbermint decreed that it would be so. Income tax? Property tax? You mostly obey the traffic laws? I'll bet most of you address police officers as "Sir".
If some assholes in the alphabet world are going to make such claims, maybe they should get really specific. General Chou owns China Immobile Asshattery, and Chairman Liu owns China Mobile Asshattery, and both are commanded by Wang High Command.
I don't even much like China, or our relations with China. But I do get tired of all the silly bullshit. When I was a child, we could play "make believe" and come up with equal or better plots.
We’re From the Government, and We’re Here to Help.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Thursday June 25, @07:41PM
In the US, at least, you can complain about the government and protest in the streets -- just the threat to crack down on anything like that in China seems like control enough.
When all Internet traffic goes through a censorship firewall, your "social credit score" turns peer pressure into a published metric, I don't even know if they separate out the use of national-level military force to put down local uprisings, how can the Pentagon say that the level of im/explicit government "influence" over the entire civilian/industrial/military population there doesn't approach the level of what would be considered "control", or at least "undue influence" here?
To be SJW about it, I use "officer". It's not like they're landed gentry or been knighted or something.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 25, @07:06PM
Why wouldn’t they be? It is a communist nation, only pretending to run businesses, to take part in international trade, for profit.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 25, @07:30PM
Ya Don't Say!
...but srsly as just an average american AC,
would be maybe the only one that *would* surprise me!
(Score: 2) by legont on Thursday June 25, @08:00PM
One could just check holdings of any US "defense" mutual fund. https://fundresearch.fidelity.com/mutual-funds/summary/316390806 [fidelity.com]
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Thursday June 25, @08:01PM
In American, corporations control government!
The butt of the joke [wikipedia.org] is that the people have about as much of a say on what corporations do in the US as they do about the government does in China.
Now, back to pretending demonstrations and votes do anything when not backed by actual firepower.
compiling...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 25, @08:01PM
I had lunch today at Pagoda Chinese Restaurant and one of the menu items, General Tso Chicken, shows they have a clear connection to the Chinese army.