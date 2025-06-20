The Pentagon put Huawei Technologies and Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology on a list of 20 companies it says are owned or controlled by China's military, opening them up to potential additional U.S. sanctions.

In letters to lawmakers dated June 24, the Pentagon said it was providing a list of "Communist Chinese military companies operating in the United States." The list was first requested in the fiscal 1999 defense policy law.

This list includes "entities owned by, controlled by, or affiliated with China's government, military, or defense industry," Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement.

[...] The companies on the list are:

Aviation Industry Corporation of China

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation

China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation

China Electronics Technology Group Corporation

China South Industries Group Corporation

China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation

China State Shipbuilding Corporation

China North Industries Group Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co.

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co.

Inspur Group; Aero Engine Corporation of China

China Railway Construction Corporation

CRRC Corp.; Panda Electronics Group

Dawning Information Industry Co.

China Mobile Communications Group

China General Nuclear Power Corp.

China National Nuclear Power Corp.

China Telecommunications Corp.