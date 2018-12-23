Stories
Huawei's Equipment Removed from UK Telecom BT's Network for Emergency Services

takyon writes:

Huawei's kit removed from emergency services 4G network

BT has confirmed that equipment made by Huawei is being removed from the heart of a communication system being developed for the UK's police forces and other emergency services. It follows a statement from BT earlier this month that it was swapping out the Chinese firm's kit from the "core" of its 3G and 4G mobile networks.

The Sunday Telegraph was first to report the latest development. It said the move could extend work on the late-running £2.3bn project.

BT is covering the cost of the switch. It does not believe the changeover will lead to a further delay.

See also: Defying US crackdown, Huawei ships a record 200 million smartphones in 2018

Huawei on SN.

