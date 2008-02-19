from the sound-crazy-but-hear-me-out dept.
A 27-year-old Indian man plans to sue his parents for giving birth to him without his consent. Mumbai businessman Raphael Samuel told the BBC that it's wrong to bring children into the world because they then have to put up with lifelong suffering. Mr Samuel, of course, understands that our consent can't be sought before we are born, but insists that "it was not our decision to be born". So as we didn't ask to be born, we should be paid for the rest of our lives to live, he argues.
Mr Samuel's belief is rooted in what's called anti-natalism - a philosophy that argues that life is so full of misery that people should stop procreating immediately. This, he says, would gradually phase out humanity from the Earth and that would also be so much better for the planet.
[...] In a statement, his mother Kavita Karnad Samuel explained her response to "the recent upheaval my son has created". "I must admire my son's temerity to want to take his parents to court knowing both of us are lawyers. And if Raphael could come up with a rational explanation as to how we could have sought his consent to be born, I will accept my fault," she said.
BBC:
Indian man to sue parents for giving birth to him
Mr. Samuel's argument sounds a bit entitled but there are philosophical grounds in support of anti-natalism:
Having children is not life-affirming: it's immoral
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 09, @12:06AM
Anti-natalists won't pass these ideas on to their children, or build societies to support those ideas. There's a reason we have so many Catholics.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Saturday February 09, @12:17AM
Okay ....
That's a little radical. I guess that's sort of socialism for you.
A little more radical ...
Ok, there it is.
(Score: 2) by Farkus888 on Saturday February 09, @12:23AM
It sounds like his parents are already paying for him being here. After all people rarely hold only one annoying and entitled view point. Getting through holiday dinners with him seems like paying enough to me.