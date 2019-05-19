19/05/19/0025240 story
posted by Fnord666 on Sunday May 19, @04:34PM
from the high-turnover-positions dept.
from the high-turnover-positions dept.
foxnews.com/tech/amazon-machines-replace-thousands-of-jobs
The machines, which were being tested in a few warehouses in recent years, are able to scan goods coming down a conveyor belt and put them in custom-built boxes a few seconds later.
The machines can pack up boxes at a rate of 600 to 700 per hour, or four to five times as fast as human workers, according to Reuters, which first reported the development.
Also at: Reuters
New Amazon Machines Can Pack 600 Orders Per Hour, Could Replace Thousands of Jobs | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday May 19, @04:43PM (2 children)
Bitching at the lack of an informative summary:
Just how big/expensive is this machine that's 4-5x as fast as "human workers"?
If 4.5 Amazon FTEs cost the company $300K/yr full up including benefits, overhead, etc. and this machine that has equivalent throughput costs $3 million and takes up 50 feet of conveyor belt to do it's thing, I'm not impressed.
If this machine only costs $500K and only takes up 5 feet of conveyor belt to accomplish the same throughput as 4.5 human workers, I'm very impressed, and expect the hidden "free shipping" tax on Amazon goods to be dropped accordingly after the 3 year ROI has accrued.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 19, @05:09PM
> and expect the hidden "free shipping" tax on Amazon goods to be dropped accordingly after the 3 year ROI has accrued
By then, Amazon is likely to have further tightened their monopoly hold on online shopping (in many categories) and will have no interest in lowering prices. Amazon is already more expensive than other suppliers in many cases (for example low volume books may well be cheaper direct from publishers).
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday May 19, @05:35PM
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Sunday May 19, @05:45PM
Just think of the jobs it could replace!
Yeah, mine...please!
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]