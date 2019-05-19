Stories
New Amazon Machines Can Pack 600 Orders Per Hour, Could Replace Thousands of Jobs

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday May 19, @04:34PM   Printer-friendly
from the high-turnover-positions dept.
Techonomics

realDonaldTrump writes:

foxnews.com/tech/amazon-machines-replace-thousands-of-jobs

The machines, which were being tested in a few warehouses in recent years, are able to scan goods coming down a conveyor belt and put them in custom-built boxes a few seconds later.

The machines can pack up boxes at a rate of 600 to 700 per hour, or four to five times as fast as human workers, according to Reuters, which first reported the development.

Also at: Reuters

Original Submission


New Amazon Machines Can Pack 600 Orders Per Hour, Could Replace Thousands of Jobs
  • (Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday May 19, @04:43PM (2 children)

    by JoeMerchant (3937) on Sunday May 19, @04:43PM (#845263)

    Bitching at the lack of an informative summary:

    Just how big/expensive is this machine that's 4-5x as fast as "human workers"?

    If 4.5 Amazon FTEs cost the company $300K/yr full up including benefits, overhead, etc. and this machine that has equivalent throughput costs $3 million and takes up 50 feet of conveyor belt to do it's thing, I'm not impressed.

    If this machine only costs $500K and only takes up 5 feet of conveyor belt to accomplish the same throughput as 4.5 human workers, I'm very impressed, and expect the hidden "free shipping" tax on Amazon goods to be dropped accordingly after the 3 year ROI has accrued.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 19, @05:09PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 19, @05:09PM (#845269)

      > and expect the hidden "free shipping" tax on Amazon goods to be dropped accordingly after the 3 year ROI has accrued

      By then, Amazon is likely to have further tightened their monopoly hold on online shopping (in many categories) and will have no interest in lowering prices. Amazon is already more expensive than other suppliers in many cases (for example low volume books may well be cheaper direct from publishers).

    • (Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday May 19, @05:35PM

      by takyon (881) Subscriber Badge <{takyon} {at} {soylentnews.org}> on Sunday May 19, @05:35PM (#845271) Journal

      Amazon has considered installing two machines at dozens more warehouses, removing at least 24 roles at each one, these people said. These facilities typically employ more than 2,000 people.

      That would amount to more than 1,300 cuts across 55 U.S. fulfillment centers for standard-sized inventory. Amazon would expect to recover the costs in under two years, at $1 million per machine plus operational expenses, they said.

  • (Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Sunday May 19, @05:45PM

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Sunday May 19, @05:45PM (#845275) Journal

    Just think of the jobs it could replace!

    Yeah, mine...please!

