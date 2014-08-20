from the breaking-the-rules dept.
Fortnite maker sues Apple after removal of game from App Store:
Apple Inc on Thursday removed popular video game "Fortnite" from its App Store for violating the company's in-app payment guidelines, prompting developer Epic Games to file a federal lawsuit challenging the iPhone maker's rules.
Apple cited a direct payment feature rolled out on the Fortnite app earlier on Thursday as the violation.
Epic sued in U.S. court seeking no money from Apple but rather an injunction that would end many of the company's practices related to the App Store, which is the only way to distribute native software onto most iPhones.
[...] Apple takes a cut of between 15% and 30% for most app subscriptions and payments made inside apps, though there are some exceptions for companies that already have a credit card on file for iPhone customers if they also offer an in-app payment that would benefit Apple. Analysts believe games are the biggest contributor to spending inside the App Store, which is in turn the largest component of Apple's $46.3 billion-per-year services segment.
In a statement, Apple said Fortnite had been removed because Epic had launched the payment feature with the "express intent of violating the App Store guidelines" after having had apps in the store for a decade.
"The fact that their (Epic) business interests now lead them to push for a special arrangement does not change the fact that these guidelines create a level playing field for all developers and make the store safe for all users," Apple said in a statement.
[...] Epic's lawsuit, however, argues that app distribution and in-app payments for Apple devices constitute their own distinct market for anti-competition purposes because Apple users rarely leave its "sticky" ecosystem, according to Epic's filing.
[...] Google also removed "Fortnite" from its Play Store.
"However, we welcome the opportunity to continue our discussions with Epic and bring Fortnite back to Google Play," Google spokesman Dan Jackson said in a statement. Jackson said Epic had violated a rule requiring developers to use Google's in-app billing system for products within video games.
Apple's new App Store policies fight spam and abuse but also allow ads in notifications:
Earlier this week, Apple notified app developers of a revised set of App Store review guidelines—the rules by which Apple curates its iOS/iPadOS, tvOS, watchOS, and macOS App Stores.
Among many other things, the revised rules expand the definition of what constitutes a spam app, clarify that developers are able to use push notifications to serve ads to users (provided users explicitly opt in to them), and limit submissions of certain types apps to trusted organizations in regulated or sensitive industries.
The most controversial of these changes has been the clear statement that developers can serve ads to users via push notifications. At one point in the past, Apple's guidelines stated that push notifications "should not be used for advertising, promotions, or direct marketing purposes or to send sensitive personal or confidential information." Now the guidelines state:
Push Notifications must not be required for the app to function, and should not be used to send sensitive personal or confidential information. Push Notifications should not be used for promotions or direct marketing purposes unless customers have explicitly opted in to receive them via consent language displayed in your app's UI, and you provide a method in your app for a user to opt out from receiving such messages.
Pixel Envy's Nick Heer noted that Apple was already failing to enforce the original language, so this seems like capitulation to what some developers have been doing for a while, perhaps in response to difficulty policing this consistently. Heer also points out that there is not currently a pre-baked way for developers to sort between types of notifications, so the "you provide a method in your app for a user to opt out from receiving such messages" language may still curb some of this behavior.
EU launches two antitrust investigations into Apple practices:
European Union authorities Tuesday launched two antitrust investigations into Apple's mobile app store and payment platform over concerns that the company's practices distort competition, opening a new front in the EU's battle against the dominance of big tech companies.
The EU's executive arm, the European Commission, said it began a formal investigation of Apple Pay over allegations that the company refuses access to the payment system in some cases and limits access to the "tap and go" function on iPhones.
The commission opened a second investigation into the mobile App Store over concerns that Apple restricts developers from letting iPhone and iPad users know about ways to make purchases outside of apps. The investigation follows complaints from music-streaming service Spotify and an e-book distributor on the impact of the App Store's rules on the competition.
EU Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager said, "It appears that Apple obtained a gatekeeper role when it comes to the distribution of apps and content to users of Apple's popular devices."
Apple gives thumbs up to Hey email app after update rejection:
Apple approved an update for subscription-based emailing app Hey over the weekend, after rejecting one last week, developer Basecamp said on Monday. It came as Apple prepared for its Worldwide Developer Conference event on Monday.
Basecamp tweeted that updates had been rejected multiple times, as noted by TechCrunch, apparently because it didn't offer an in-app purchase for the full $99-a-year service. The app also lacked functionality when downloaded -- you have to visit the company's website to sign up.
It's not like Apple doesn't publish the do's and don'ts for applications submitted to the app store. As a developer you ignore them at your own peril. On the other hand, Apple does pretty much have a monopoly on applications for iOS devices and if you want to play, you have to give them a slice.
who am I rooting for again?
Microsoft Tells Congress That iOS App Store Is Anticompetitive:
US regulators are taking aim at big tech firms like Google, Apple, and Amazon, with the potential for antitrust cases later this year. A House committee is gearing up to question the CEOs of major technology companies, but Microsoft President Brad Smith has already chatted with the committee. Smith reportedly expressed concerns about Apple in particular, specifically when it comes to its handling of the App Store.
[...] According to Smith, the recent disagreement over the Basecamp Hey email app on iOS exemplifies the problem. The app needs a $99 annual subscription, but there was no way to purchase it in the app — users had to go to the web. That didn't please Apple, as it circumvented the 30 percent revenue charge. Apple resisted approving the app, only doing so when public pressure ramped up, and the developers added a 14-day free trial for iOS users.
[...] And that's at the heart of the antitrust probe: Is Apple harming competition with its policies now that iOS is one of two dominant mobile platforms? It might take a few years for the government to decide that one.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Friday August 14, @02:24PM
Two corporate giants who fell backwards into stealing others' good ideas and mass marketing them more effectively squabbling about who gets to squeeze money out of the end user first.
(Score: 4, Informative) by nitehawk214 on Friday August 14, @02:25PM (1 child)
Apple didn't remove Epic because of their monetization strategy of pushing gambling to children... they removed it because Apple wasn't getting a big enough cut.
"Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh
(Score: 3, Touché) by Freeman on Friday August 14, @03:00PM
Which is par for the course. Would be nice, if microtransactions died an unceremonious death. Then again, that might actually be something worth celebrating. Replace Cristopher Columbus day with Microtransaction Chains day.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 2) by ilsa on Friday August 14, @02:46PM (2 children)
At what point will Apple and Google be considered a duopoly that is abusing their position in the marketplace?
The amount of money they suck from the market grossly outweighs the actual value they provide.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 14, @03:06PM
Considered by who? US regulators won't care, European ones might.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 14, @03:09PM
Perhaps the reason we have Android is because Apple had such a sweet deal G could not resist.
If Apple did not have the app store tax, would Android exist?
Probably, because it still gives them ownership of the customer's access device and hence an inside track on the customer's actions.
The issue here may be where to draw the line of what selling a device or service says you can say about how the new owner can use what they bought.
(Score: 3, Informative) by EvilSS on Friday August 14, @03:09PM
(Score: 4, Insightful) by SomeGuy on Friday August 14, @03:10PM
Or how about they just fuck Apple's stupid retarded "app" store?
Oh, right, they can't because those toy cell phones are locked down so you can't do anything with them that is not approved by Apple Nazis.
On the other hand, "in-app payment"? This is why I don't touch games, even with a ten foot poll, these days. Penises everywhere.
(Score: 2) by EJ on Friday August 14, @04:06PM
Apple REALLY needs to lose this one because there is NO way to install an app on a consumer's phone without that app going through Apple's app store and giving them a cut of the profits. That is straight-up anti-competitive business practice.
As for Android, you can install any APK you want without it having to go through Google's Play Store. Amazon has their own Android store, so I'm not sure why Epic couldn't create their own too. I don't really know why they're suing Google when they appear to have the ability to do what they want already.
Apple's business model is like Walmart locking down any console you buy from them to only work with games you buy from Walmart. If you bought a PS5 from Walmart, you wouldn't be able to buy games from Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, etc. if they had Apple's business model. That's the big issue here.