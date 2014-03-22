Stories
Why Werner Herzog Thinks Human Space Colonization “Will Inevitably Fail”

posted by janrinok on Tuesday March 15, @11:42AM
from the doomed-from-the-start? dept.
/dev/random

Freeman writes:

https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2022/03/ars-talks-to-werner-herzog-about-space-colonization-its-poetry/

Last Exit: Space is a new documentary on Discovery+ that explores the possibility of humans colonizing planets beyond Earth. Since it is produced and narrated by Werner Herzog (director of Grizzly Man, guest star on The Mandalorian) and written and directed by his son Rudolph, however, it goes in a different direction than your average space documentary. It's weird, beautiful, skeptical, and even a bit funny.

In light of the film's recent streaming launch, father and son Herzog spoke with Ars Technica from their respective homes about the film's otherworldly hopes, pessimistic conclusions, and that one part about space colonists having to drink their own urine.

Original Submission


Why Werner Herzog Thinks Human Space Colonization "Will Inevitably Fail"
  • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 15, @12:01PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 15, @12:01PM (#1229293)

    You're already drinking somebody's urine. Also, every time you breathe, you're breathing somebody's farts.

    And if you put Amouranth on the rocket you can probably get people to pay for the privilege.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 15, @12:02PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 15, @12:02PM (#1229294)

    if one did set out on a 5k year journey to colonise a nearby star, mankind would manage to arrive there first or catch up with the original party. assuming habital planet was found before the left, it would be a fantastically better catalyst than the current goals of mining the dry or iscy rocks in the local backyard.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 15, @12:05PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 15, @12:05PM (#1229295)

    ...what Werner Herzog thinks?

