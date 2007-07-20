I rolled out an improvement to the site's message processing template. =)
tl;dr:
(1) Based on a user preference, the site can send a message to inform you someone had replied to a comment you had posted. The message *now* contains links that take you directly to the *comment* instead of to the *story*. The message appears at https://soylentnews.org/my/inbox
(2) I made a mistake rolling out the change which will show up as extra text (__seclev__ 500 __version__ $Id$) below the text of the message. That was live for about an hour and is now fixed. I apologize for my error.
(3) Enjoy the added convenience!
[TMB note]:
(4) Also just added &noupdate=1 to the links to your comment and the reply so clicking on one reply won't mark every comment on the story as read anymore.
[/note]
Read on for more details, if you are curious.
Previously, when you got a message that a user had replied to a comment you posted, you'd get links in the message that took you to the *story*. Then, you'd have to scroll down to see the actual comment. *Now*, clicking on either link takes you directly to the *message*, itself. It might help to see an example:
Before:
The Mighty Buzzard has posted a comment, Re:resolution choice, in reply to your comment, resolution choice, attached to Fraunhofer HHI Announces Finalization of H.266/VCC Codec, With Up to 50% Bitrate Reduction vs. H.265.
After:
The Mighty Buzzard has posted a comment, Re:resolution choice, in reply to your comment, resolution choice, attached to Fraunhofer HHI Announces Finalization of H.266/VCC Codec, With Up to 50% Bitrate Reduction vs. H.265.
Though they *appear* the same, as *text*, the *links* under "Re:resolution choice" and "resolution choice" are different.
Unfortunately, I made a mistake in updating the *in-memory* copy of the template (default;comments;reply_msg). I accidentally included text that is needed in the template *file* (/rehash-master/plugins/Messages/templates/reply_msg;comments;default)
The Mighty Buzzard noticed the error and was instrumental in tracking it down. (Thanks Buzz!)
Any messages that were *generated* during this time (today between 1400-1500 UTC give-or-take) will show:
__seclev__ 500 __version__ $Id$
at the bottom of the message text.
Newly *generated* new messages (I.e. after 1500 UTC) should be back to normal; I apologize for any inconvenience my mistake caused.
(That said, I'd prefer you think it was part of my Sooper Sekret plan to get TMB to help test my changes! =)
