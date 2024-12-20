First off, on behalf of the staff at SoylentNews, please accept our best wishes for a happy (and safe and healthy) holiday!
Also, a huge thank-you to those who responded so generously to our end-of-the-year fundraiser! As of this writing, we have had 21 subscriptions totaling $567.40 since our request went out a couple weeks ago.
In this second half of the year (July 1 through December 31) we have raised $1908.15 from 85 subscriptions towards our $3,500.00 goal. THANK-YOU!
We realize it's been a tough year for everyone; take care of your friends, family, and community first. But, if you do have the means, we'd really appreciate your subscribing and helping us to keep things going for you and our community! Please see this comment to our previous story for step-by-step instructions on how to subscribe.
Why subscribe? Why not? Besides, you'll get all the benefits listed on the "SoylentNews - Why Subscribe?".
NB: If you'd prefer, you can subscribe anonymously. There's an option to make a gift subscription, as well. For any questions or difficulty, please reach out on IRC, send an email to admin@soylentnews.org, or just post a comment to this story.
Thank you!
Related Stories
The year is winding to a close so I thought it would be a good opportunity to catch up on a few things:
- Milestones
- Community questions answered
- Background on site operations
- Story Cadence
- Site finances
For details, read on below the fold.
(Score: 2) by AnonTechie on Friday December 25, @08:07PM
I too wish all of you and especially, to all those who volunteer here, the very best for this festive season and hope that you enjoy your holidays. Please stay safe and be healthy.
Albert Einstein - "Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and I'm not sure about the former."
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Friday December 25, @08:13PM
Having been born before this Jesus dude, I tend not to celebrate the holey days of these new-aged religions, but Happy Winter Solstice a few days late. And with the Grand Conjunction, the prospects for the coming year are good. Even SN has been showing signs of increased rationality and reality lately! Thanks, Editors and Admins, and all who contribute, in whatever fashion, to keeping the soylent in SoylentNews.
Aristarchas of Samos
Tu Quoque, o Buteo buteo?