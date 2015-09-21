Late last night (~10 PM UTC), the security certificates for SoylentNews.org expired. (Out-of-date certs result in nasty warning messages being displayed by your browser.)
Please accept my apologies for any inconvenience the outage caused.
Unfortunately, that was after I (and others on staff who could do anythings about it) had gone to bed.
I had personally updated the certs in the past, but the last time was years ago. (TheMightyBuzzard had previously — and subsequently — handled getting and applying updated certs.) It had been so long that I could not find my notes on the process. (Note to self: it helps to look in the correct directory tree!)
Thankfully, audioguy appeared and was able to get things updated.
Please join me in thanking him for getting things straightened out!
P.S. The current certs are due to expire December 14, 2021, Please feel free to remind us as that date approaches!
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday September 15, @02:52PM (7 children)
I tried to log in using Firefox and Opera, both current and up-to-date. Both simply refused to do anything at all. You could click the "advanced" buttons, and get an explanation about expired certs, neither offered any options. Do any browsers still give an option to connect to an unsecure site?
For my part, I had things to do, so I didn't try any other browsers last night.
Thanks for the update, and thanks for getting back online!!
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Wednesday September 15, @02:56PM (5 children)
"This site uses HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS) to specify that Firefox may only connect to it securely. As a result, it is not possible to add an exception for this certificate."
Fortunately some legacy browsers do not honour this flag, so it was still possible to access the site. I could happily use w3m, for example.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday September 15, @03:08PM (1 child)
Chrome explained the HSTS thing and refused to load the site.
(Score: 2) by EvilSS on Wednesday September 15, @03:33PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 15, @03:14PM
One way to bypass this in a modern browser, is to have the browser forget it has seen the HSTH header. If all site data is cleaned, the next time the browser starts it will just complain about a bad certificate and the advanced option will allow an override. This of course is a terrible idea and it would be best just to wait, but it does work.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 15, @03:18PM
You could do it with Firefox by toggling some ...stricttransport... setting in about:config to false and then editing a site security text file in your firefox profile to remove the soylentnews.org line.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 15, @03:52PM
I have opted for my choices to take priority and edited my browser to give me the option to continue. Open source FTW.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 15, @03:19PM
Tried this morning with the new Microsoft Edge and it worked LOL
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 15, @02:53PM
2021-12-14. will be here before christmas. please remember to give the site its second jab by then.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by bzipitidoo on Wednesday September 15, @03:02PM (1 child)
This illustrates a complaint I've made before about certs: at the magic expiration moment, they go from working perfectly, to not working at all. They're like Cinderella's carriage, instantly turning back into a pumpkin at the stroke of midnight. Or like the first traffic lights, which had only a red and a green, no yellow light. And why? The system ought to include a warning period.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 15, @03:15PM
Sounds like you are asking for a script that runs periodically that checks the site cert expiration date and creates a report/alarm if it will expire soon.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 15, @03:14PM (1 child)
Why don't you have renewals automated. You could use certbot or some lighter weight alternatives that I've forgotten the names of.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 15, @03:20PM
The current site operators don't have this kind of technical knowledge.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 15, @03:16PM (1 child)
Since you are using Let's Encrypt, you may want to look into running EFF's Certbot. Once set up, it should handle renewals automatically so you don't have to deal with this anymore. It works like a charm for me on my Apache server but it supports a wide variety of hosting options.
https://certbot.eff.org [eff.org]
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Wednesday September 15, @03:58PM
And if you don't want it completely automated for some reason, you can also set it up to send you a reminder email instead. Very handy.
