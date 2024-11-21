from the Gobble!-Gobble!-Gobble! dept.
On behalf of all the staff I wish all of you a Happy Thanksgiving!
I am grateful for all the support the community has shown us since we started SoylentNews.org on February 12, 2014. Has it really been that long? Back then, the internet was dominated by HTTP; it would take some time (years?) until we transitioned to Gandhi and then Let's Encrypt!
I have been active on the site since we started. Why? It was the spirit of gratitude I saw here to be free from having "corporate overlords"; how people pitched in trying to help. They were looking not at what they could get but rather what they could give! That spirit lives on to this day. Where? I see it in the people who submit stories and journal articles. I see it when people post (and moderate) comments. And lets not forget those who subscribe to the site which pays bills (hosting fees and accounting expenses, primarily). We are all volunteers here; nobody has ever been paid anything for their work here!
I'm taking this opportunity to thank all the editors who perform the seemingly thankless task of selecting, reviewing, editing, and posting stories to the site. I hereby invite them to enjoy the long holiday weekend.
We will be on a holiday/weekend story schedule from the start of Thursday through the end of Sunday (UTC). Enjoy the well-deserved break! Thank You!
Another story will be along presently; this story is in addition to our normal schedule. --martyb/Bytram
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 25, @01:16AM (6 children)
Eat, drink, and be merry.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Joe Desertrat on Thursday November 25, @01:26AM (2 children)
Thanks to all the staff and editors for the effort put in over the years, and thanks to the community for the information they have provided and the mostly respectful and thought provoking arguments put forth on various topics!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by martyb on Thursday November 25, @02:04AM (1 child)
I appreciate that, thanks!
There have been times when I wondered why I spent so much time on the site. Then I happened upon a series of comments on a story and am blown away! I then reflect on how my views on a technical subject expanded as if I walked into a library that I'd never even known was there.
So, really, I say: Thank YOU!

(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 25, @02:16AM
You are quite welcome. My comments tend to have that effects - not my fault I'm so brilliant.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 25, @01:39AM (1 child)
Make your cranberry sauce 2 days in advance. That saves some time.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by martyb on Thursday November 25, @02:10AM
p>That's a little late for Thanksgiving... unless you were planning ahead for next year?
;)

(Score: 3, Insightful) by martyb on Thursday November 25, @01:47AM
You're welcome... and the same to you!

(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 25, @01:38AM (2 children)
And don't all'y'all choke on turkey, you hear?
Enjoy the lumpy gravy, too - more lumps, more love.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by martyb on Thursday November 25, @02:16AM (1 child)
LOL! I read that and immediately thought of this Lumpy [wikipedia.org].
(Watching re-runs, of course!)

(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 25, @02:31AM
Uhm.... Ok boomer.