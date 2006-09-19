from the how-your-tax-dollars-are-spent dept.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), chairman of the Federal Spending Oversight and Emergency Management (FSO) Subcommittee for the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee (HSGAC), continued his efforts to reform the big-spending status quo with the release of a Summer 2019 edition of The Waste Report.
Once again, Dr. Paul's Waste Report turns the spotlight on just some of the ways the federal government spends the American people's hard-earned money, with this edition including stories of building up Tunisia's political system and the Pakistani film industry, supporting "green growth" in Peru, teaching English and IT skills at madrassas, studying frog mating calls, making improper payments, and more.
https://www.paul.senate.gov/news/dr-rand-paul-releases-summer-2019-edition-%E2%80%98-waste-report%E2%80%99
The biggest seem to be:
Converted an abandoned mental hospital into DHS HQ (GSA and DHS) .......... $2,120,040,355.35
Paid out billions from Medicare in improper payments (CMS) ....................... $48,000,000,000
[Editor's Comment: The full 15-page report is found in a Scribd display on the given link.]
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Friday September 06, @09:55PM
Or, in other words, turned a mental hospital into a mental hospital?
The first 90% of the job takes 90% of the time. The last 10% takes the other 90% of the time.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by catholocism on Friday September 06, @10:02PM (4 children)
How is funding basic science wasteful again?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 06, @10:24PM
Indeed. For that matter, what is so wrong about building up Tunisia's political system? I guess I could see how there might be flaws in implementation but if this is about encouraging civilized debate over matters of public policy and promoting free and fair elections then I am all in favor of that. I am also in favor of encouraging the good folk of Pakistan to put their energies into making movies; I would much rather they focus on that than...ummm...some other things I could think of. Same with teaching English and IT skills at madrassas; I would much rather the kids are learning useful skills that they can use to get better jobs and contribute to the global economy rather than getting their heads filled with toxic ideologies. Also, what is so god awful wrong with supporting green growth? Honestly, the one that concerns me the most is the part about "improper payments"; I would really like some elaboration on that part.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by MostCynical on Friday September 06, @10:27PM (1 child)
Easy points can be scored with "ordinary" people by mocking esoteric research topics.
"Who cares about frog calls?"
"What sort of weirdo studies frogs at all? Why aren't they researching something that matters?"
tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.
(Score: 2) by ilsa on Friday September 06, @10:40PM
Heaven forbid people found out how, say, Air Conditioning was invented.
"OMG you wasted all my money helping those gard dang furners?"
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Friday September 06, @10:37PM
In TFA the complaint is about spending at foreign schools when our own are doing so poorly.
"If lying to Congress is an enforceable crime, we are going to need more jails."
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday September 06, @10:45PM
Only forty-eight billion in improper Medicare spending? Damn, now I really want us some single-payer, government-run healthcare!
Positive: Mistaken, at the top of one's voice. -- Ambrose Bierce