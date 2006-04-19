19/04/06/1425259 story
Saturday April 06, @09:54PM
After a vegan cheeseburger crashed and burned Burger King has successfully rolled out a true alternative to meat burgers for vegans working with Impossible Foods to make the vegan Impossible Burger. First thought to be an April Fools joke, the Impossible Burger is now on the menu at St. Louis with one carnivore inclined customer saying that he would not have known that it was plant-based.
Finally, the last barrier to mankind heading for the stars has been reached.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 06, @10:00PM (1 child)
"he would not have known that it was plant-based", which means that it's so unbelievably transformed that it cannot possibbly be healthier that its meat counterpart.
But then, "veganism" has never been about healthy eating anyway.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 06, @10:17PM
Dumb assumption
(Score: 1) by RandomFactor on Saturday April 06, @10:06PM
100% Beef is in no way a requirement I have. But 100% veggie has been very hard to make meat-like for any reasonable cost.
I was kinda sad when the fast food industry started chewing each other up over being 100% Beef :-\
This is
I'm not opposed, but that's gonna freak out the true believers.
Here's hoping.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Saturday April 06, @10:17PM
Wait, so you are saying their regular burgers actually have MEAT in them? I would not have known that it was anything but raw sewage.