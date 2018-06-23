Stories
posted by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday April 01, @01:02AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the automotive dept.
The Mighty Buzzard writes:

The 4/1 joke this year is on me. Working from home apparently doesn't get you out of working on your home, or in this case a church destined to shortly be my home. Which is what kept me from having time to annoy you lot with a terrible/goofy/whatever theme or some other silliness this year. Enjoy your lazy Wednesday and feel free to have a chuckle at my expense.

Side note: there are only sixty-one four-digit uids left at the time of this writing (the morning of 3/31) . Any of you long time ACs who think you might want to register before we hit five digits need to do it soon.


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 01, @01:48AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 01, @01:48AM (#977878)

    At the end of this experiment the low UIDs will be the ones at the top of the food chain, so ACs take note. If you're stuck in the 5 digits you're not gonna last a week. Can't wait for my Soylent Bars made outta you late joiners.

    TMB is in for a real surprise when he finds out the ACs are the vampires who actually have negative UIDs :D omnomnom

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 01, @02:07AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 01, @02:07AM (#977887)

    Going for number 9999 might be worth it.

    • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 01, @02:25AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 01, @02:25AM (#977895)

      Isn't that the combination for Ari's luggage? I heard if you enter the sequence in reverse, a cardboard pop-up of Milo Yiannopoulos bursts from the suitcase with a pair of Ari's alt-whiteys on his head?

  • (Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday April 01, @02:19AM

    by MostCynical (2589) on Wednesday April 01, @02:19AM (#977892)

    You could have waited 'til the afternoon and posted "so how did everyone like what I did for April Fools'?"

    --
    tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.

  • (Score: 2) by ilPapa on Wednesday April 01, @02:22AM (2 children)

    by ilPapa (2366) on Wednesday April 01, @02:22AM (#977894) Journal

    I really thought with all the death and suffering of the current crisis, you guys would have shown a little respect and not engaged in a childish pursuit like April Fool's Day and followed the Bofa Rule.

    --
    You are still welcome on my lawn.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 01, @02:28AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 01, @02:28AM (#977896)

      Ok, I give. What's the Bofa Rule? All I can find is Bank of America when I try to look it up.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 01, @02:30AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 01, @02:30AM (#977897)

        Ask Richard Dawkins.

  • (Score: 2) by Subsentient on Wednesday April 01, @02:31AM

    by Subsentient (1111) <subsentientNO@SPAMuniverse2.us> on Wednesday April 01, @02:31AM (#977899) Homepage Journal

    Look at my UID. Could I ask for a nicer one? I win. Muahahahaha.

    --
    "The foolish man remains closed and tight, the wise man stretches himself in every way" -Goa Tse
(1)