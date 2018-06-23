from the automotive dept.
The Mighty Buzzard writes:
The 4/1 joke this year is on me. Working from home apparently doesn't get you out of working on your home, or in this case a church destined to shortly be my home. Which is what kept me from having time to annoy you lot with a terrible/goofy/whatever theme or some other silliness this year. Enjoy your lazy Wednesday and feel free to have a chuckle at my expense.
Side note: there are only sixty-one four-digit uids left at the time of this writing (the morning of 3/31) . Any of you long time ACs who think you might want to register before we hit five digits need to do it soon.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 01, @01:48AM
At the end of this experiment the low UIDs will be the ones at the top of the food chain, so ACs take note. If you're stuck in the 5 digits you're not gonna last a week. Can't wait for my Soylent Bars made outta you late joiners.
TMB is in for a real surprise when he finds out the ACs are the vampires who actually have negative UIDs :D omnomnom
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 01, @02:07AM (1 child)
Going for number 9999 might be worth it.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 01, @02:25AM
Isn't that the combination for Ari's luggage? I heard if you enter the sequence in reverse, a cardboard pop-up of Milo Yiannopoulos bursts from the suitcase with a pair of Ari's alt-whiteys on his head?
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday April 01, @02:19AM
You could have waited 'til the afternoon and posted "so how did everyone like what I did for April Fools'?"
tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.
(Score: 2) by ilPapa on Wednesday April 01, @02:22AM (2 children)
I really thought with all the death and suffering of the current crisis, you guys would have shown a little respect and not engaged in a childish pursuit like April Fool's Day and followed the Bofa Rule.
You are still welcome on my lawn.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 01, @02:28AM (1 child)
Ok, I give. What's the Bofa Rule? All I can find is Bank of America when I try to look it up.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 01, @02:30AM
Ask Richard Dawkins.
(Score: 2) by Subsentient on Wednesday April 01, @02:31AM
Look at my UID. Could I ask for a nicer one? I win. Muahahahaha.
"The foolish man remains closed and tight, the wise man stretches himself in every way" -Goa Tse