[...] But in the US and UK the rollout of 5G networks has been hampered by an international row over one of the most important suppliers of 5G equipment, China's Huawei.
Industry analysts like Edison Lee, an analyst from financial services group Jefferies, see the US pressure on Huawei as an attempt to break China's potential dominance of the global 5G market.
"The tech war is based on America's argument that China's technological advances have been built upon stolen intellectual property rights, and heavy government subsidies, and their belief that Chinese telecom equipment is not safe, and is a national security threat to the US and its allies," he says.
"As Huawei and [fellow Chinese firm] ZTE increasingly dominate the global telecom equipment market, the western world will be more vulnerable to Chinese spying," Lee adds.
Huawei has always strongly denied that its technology can be used for spying. While western nations worry about one of the key suppliers of 5G technology, China is racing ahead with its 5G rollout. On 31 October Chinese telecom companies launched 5G services in more than 50 Chinese cities, creating one of the world's largest 5G networks. Huawei has built an estimated 50% of the network.
[...] Industry analysts are not confident that the row between China and the US will be sorted out anytime soon.
"We see the current tensions as a technological Cold War, as tech nationalism intensifies," says Ben Wood, chief of research, at CCS Insight.
"With the Chinese government firmly committed to establishing China as a world-leading 5G nation, the opportunity for Huawei in its home market is immense.
"However, the rest of the world can't afford to get left behind, and without access to Huawei infrastructure US mobile network operators in particular will need to rely on alternative suppliers who may be more expensive and less advanced with 5G."
JoeMerchant on Tuesday November 26, @11:03PM
How hard would it be to turn this domestic "OMG it might interfere with satellite communication, GPS, etc." tech from a sketchy border case into a first strike, not only take out their telephone networks (who uses those anymore, anyway?) but also kill GPS and any other number of domestic services with RF interference to sow chaos during the threat response?
For that matter, while 5G - as deployed - might not kill GPS or other services, China might also use a domestic 5G network as a kind of cruise missile shield that they can switch on if GPS dependent munitions of any sort are sent their way.
https://www2.l3t.com/iec/news/r_%20pr/070099.htm [l3t.com]
Freeman on Tuesday November 26, @11:32PM
Simple fix, just make it a dumb bomb on the final approach. Probably, in no one's best interest as it would likely increase civilian casualties.
Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 26, @11:09PM
Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 26, @11:11PM
