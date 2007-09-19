from the "Long-Pig" dept.
A Swedish behavioral scientist has suggested that it may be necessary to turn to cannibalism and start eating humans in order to save the planet.
Appearing on Swedish television to talk about an event based around the "food of the future," Magnus Söderlund said he would be holding seminars on the necessity of consuming human flesh in order to stop climate change.
Environmentalists blame the meat and farming industry for a large part of what they claim is the warming of the earth.
According to Söderlund, a potential fix would be the Soylent Green-solution of eating dead bodies instead.
https://summit.news/2019/09/04/swedish-behavioral-scientist-suggests-eating-humans-to-save-the-planet/
[Ed note: At first I was going to give this story a pass and then, well... this site is called SoylentNews said name being tangentially related to Soylent Green and the tag line is: "SoylentNews is people", so it only goes to follow that you are what you eat, right? Feel free to comment seriously, but I'm quite frankly more interested in what kind of fun the community can have with this story! Some jokes just write themselves. --martyb]
(Score: 1) by XivLacuna on Saturday September 07, @05:57AM
Kuru might be a hip and cool trend among the elites but I'm not going to take it up. This is probably just a scare tactic to get people to eat bugs.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by lentilla on Saturday September 07, @06:06AM
What an absurd idea - humans are too far up the food chain [wikipedia.org] - not to mention incredibly resource-intensive. The environmental cost of nappies [diapers] alone is horrendous - and that only gets us to age two or three. Then there is a further twenty or so years before we have a nice meaty specimen ready for table.
If we really want to save the planet, we should all adopt a vegetarian diet. Or better yet - stop having children: The Voluntary Human Extinction Movement [vhemt.org].
(Score: 2) by Pslytely Psycho on Saturday September 07, @06:08AM
Longpork, it's What's for Dinner.
The Trump Presidency, an attempt to make Nixon look respectable......
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 07, @06:11AM
